OMG! These Desserts Are So Healthy That You Won't Feel Guilty About Indulging

Karishma Kalro is a self-taught home baker based out of Coimbatore who specialises in healthy baked goods. She's been running her brand 'OMG' for a while now, and you'll literally say "OMG!" when you try these baked goodies. Everything is delicious, and the best part is that it's healthy so you won't feel guilty. She bakes an array of healthy cakes like Healthy Plum Cake, the ABC cake (Almond Banana Chocolate cake), Whole Wheat English Carrot Walnut Cake, Whole Wheat Chocolate Muffins, and more. She doesn't use refined sugar, instead, she uses jaggery, cane sugar or coconut sugar. Also, instead of maida, she uses whole wheat flour, millet flour, almond flour, Amaranth or jowar depending on the recipe. She also bakes a variety of healthy cookies, the Dark Chocolate Brookie and Raspberry Jam Linzers are the most requested ones from her clients. All the cakes and cookies are eggless. She makes other desserts as well like puddings, souffles, custards, tarts, cheesecakes, mousse, and more. (These may contain egg.) The cookies start at INR 350 per dozen, and the cakes start at INR 900 per kg. PS - You need to get in touch with Karishma three days in advance to place an order.