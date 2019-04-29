Lace Up And Go Running In Bangalore At These Open Tracks

Located in the South of Bangalore, Lalbagh is the city’s botanical treasure. This park is a real treat for the eyes with flora dating back centuries. Lalbagh is famous for its exotic flower show which is held twice a year. And for joggers, it’s pure heaven! It has two glass houses, a lake, rocky surfaces for uphill runs and a dedicated path just for runners. You can easily do a 5km loop around the park.

Pro-Tip: Morning and evening runs are both great here.

Timings: 6 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 7 pm is free for runners and fitness enthusiasts.