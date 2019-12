Founded by two friends, Gautham and Anurag, who quit their corporate lives, Healthy Buddha enables everyone to have access to good quality organic produce at affordable prices. They don’t have a physical store but they do deliver in and around Whitefield. Add to your shopping cart their unprocessed milk sourced from Indian breed cows that are raised on farms and not dairies, as well as fresh veggies and breads.

Delivers in Whitefield, Indiranagar and Old Airport Road.