If you are looking for a cosy place for a meet-up or organising an event, Dialogues is at your rescue. It offers a lot of bean bags and books as well. It is apt for conducting events. With a lot of interesting events happening at Dialogues, make sure you don't miss out. A private section can be booked for a group. The rooftop is ideal for catching up in small groups.
Check Out This Place For A Cosy Meet-Up Or Just To Chill With Friends
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Wi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Also On Dialogues
Other Outlets
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)