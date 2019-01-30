Check Out This Place For A Cosy Meet-Up Or Just To Chill With Friends

Cafes

Dialogues

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

41, 18th Main Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are looking for a cosy place for a meet-up or organising an event, Dialogues is at your rescue. It offers a lot of bean bags and books as well. It is apt for conducting events. With a lot of interesting events happening at Dialogues, make sure you don't miss out. A private section can be booked for a group. The rooftop is ideal for catching up in small groups.

