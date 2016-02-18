More than just a mall, Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore packs in live performances, art installations, eateries and bars, along with high street favourites.
High Street Brands, Stand Alone Restaurants, Cinema and Rock Climbing at Phoenix Marketcity
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Shortcut
Shop till you drop
While the ground floor houses Indian brands such as Fab India, Max, and Big Bazaar, Look out for Hamley’s, the big toy store from London. A toy train chugging along this floor will keep the tiny tots entertained for hours and if you like to browse through books between shopping, head to Om Books. This is also the floor where you will find art installations from time-to-time and live performances by local bands during the jam-packed weekends.
Shop the street
High street brands such as Zara (men, women and kids), Mango, Promod, Marks & Spencer already in the house, there’s more in terms of shoe labels such as Aldo, Charles & Keith, Vans can be found on the floor. Here’s where you will also beauty and skincare labels such as American apothecary Kiehls, Forest Essentials and Body Shop along with make up and cosmetics store such as Ingot, Faces, and Colorbar.
The top most floor houses interesting Indian brands and kids wear with a focus on handmade (Ratan Jaipur) and other home decor stores. Don’t forget to check out Howards Storage World. If you are a storage solutions junkie, then this is the place for you with endless options for storing everything from your stationary to your clothes and makeup.
The food scene
Phoenix offers a good mix of stand alone restaurants (the Vietnamese Hanoi, California Pizza Kitchen and Cafe Noir), chains (Burger King and Chilies), and a thriving food court with everything from Kolkata style kathi rolls, pizza by the slice to chaat and doughnuts. The outside space, across which is PVR cinemas is a good place to sit at any of the outdoor restaurants (with a beer or two) and watch back-to-back trailers of upcoming films that are shown on a giant screen.
Activities galore
Apart from food, shopping and night life, there is entertainment galore, especially for kids at this mall with rock climbing, and an occasional spot of bungee jumping that is offered.
- Nearest Metro Station: Baiyappanahalli
Comments (0)