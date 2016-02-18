High Street Brands, Stand Alone Restaurants, Cinema and Rock Climbing at Phoenix Marketcity

High street brands such as Zara (men, women and kids), Mango, Promod, Marks & Spencer already in the house, there’s more in terms of shoe labels such as Aldo, Charles & Keith, Vans can be found on the floor. Here’s where you will also beauty and skincare labels such as American apothecary Kiehls, Forest Essentials and Body Shop along with make up and cosmetics store such as Ingot, Faces, and Colorbar.

The top most floor houses interesting Indian brands and kids wear with a focus on handmade (Ratan Jaipur) and other home decor stores. Don’t forget to check out Howards Storage World. If you are a storage solutions junkie, then this is the place for you with endless options for storing everything from your stationary to your clothes and makeup.