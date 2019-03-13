Moodabidri is a small town hidden between Udupi and Mangalore. The lesser known cousin of the beach town of Mangalore is mostly known for being a Jain pilgrimage hub. So for you religious folks, you’ve got plenty to do. But for those of you who want to travel for cultural and offbeat experiences, they’ve got some pretty interesting activities you can indulge in. From surf clubs to homestays, here are 5 different places you can head to in and around Moodabidri.
From Surf Clubs To Cultural Sites: Head To Moodabidri, The Lesser Known Cousin Of Mangalore
Shaka and Mantra Surf Clubs
Both surf clubs are popular spots that lure the youth from in and around the areas of Manipal, Mangalore and Udupi. Take a dip in the water or let yourself loose with a surfboard and the blue waves (after going through basic surfing sessions, of course). Once you’re done with the classes, feel free to hang around, watch movies and enjoy home-cooked seafood meals. While Shaka Surf Club is about an hour and a half away from Moodabidri, Mantra is fifty minutes away.
Gomateshwara Statue In Karkala
The tall statue is a 42-foot naked granite structure dedicated to Gomateshwara Bahubali. Bahubali literally means the one with strong arms (apparently, there was a circulating WhatsApp joke that Neil Armstrong was none other than Neelendra Bahubali). With about 500 steps to climb (they’re small so don’t compare them to the likes of Tirupati), the beauty lies in the fact that the statue is barely visible until you get to the top. Enjoy the views of the green landscape from the hilltop. This is approximately half an hour away from the town of Moodabidri.
Soans Farms Homestay
Situated in the heart of Moodabidri, the homestay is named after the man who runs it. Dr. Soans started it as a centre for innovative agriculture. With a beautiful orchard bearing fresh fruits used to make organic jams and juices, this could be a great getaway for the weekend. The property also has a lovely nursery for exotic plants and indigenous fruits like cacao and pineapples. Spend your day farming and detoxing from the city life and spend your nights amidst quiet palm and pepper groves.
St. Lawrence Basilica In Karkala
A Roman Catholic church built in 1795, St. Lawrence claims to be the site of many miracles. The church oversees a school and an orphanage as a way of giving back to society. Known to be an architectural marvel, the compound has a pond and gallery space as well. The insides of the church (as well as the building behind the church) are filled with religious paintings that paint stories of mythology. The most beautiful part is the drive to the church that feels like going through a canopy of trees. Located about an hour and a half away from Moodabidri, the church is a must visit.
Chaturmukha & Saavira Khambada Basadi
The two temples are proof of a rich Jain past in the country. The Saavira Bhambada Basadi, also known as the Thousand Pillar Temple has remarkable granite carved pillars that are an integral part of the temple’s structure. With unique figures carved on each one, it intrigues most visitors. The Chatarmukha Basadi gets its name from the fact that there are three Thirthankaras statues on all four sides of the temple. It stands on 108 pillars and has elegant idols and impressive carvings. Spend quality time at these cultural sites and feel the difference in your energy.
Comments (0)