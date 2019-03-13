From Surf Clubs To Cultural Sites: Head To Moodabidri, The Lesser Known Cousin Of Mangalore

A Roman Catholic church built in 1795, St. Lawrence claims to be the site of many miracles. The church oversees a school and an orphanage as a way of giving back to society. Known to be an architectural marvel, the compound has a pond and gallery space as well. The insides of the church (as well as the building behind the church) are filled with religious paintings that paint stories of mythology. The most beautiful part is the drive to the church that feels like going through a canopy of trees. Located about an hour and a half away from Moodabidri, the church is a must visit.