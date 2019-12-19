Order Comfort Food From Lepcha Foods & Refreshment!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Lepcha Foods & Refreshments

Thippasandra, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1806, 6th Cross, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Food that warms your heart and simply makes you feel better 🍜😬 What To Order From Here? • Pork/Chicken Thukpa • Chilli Garlic Noodles Order Online! They have an extensive menu with very reasonable prices. Great portion size which makes it extremely filling! Add some salt & pepper before having to add that extra oomph. Even their delivery is pretty quick! So order away from Lepcha Foods & Refreshment!

What Could Be Better?

Less Oil

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Fast Food Restaurants

Lepcha Foods & Refreshments

Thippasandra, Bengaluru
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1806, 6th Cross, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

image-map-default