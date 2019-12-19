Food that warms your heart and simply makes you feel better 🍜😬 What To Order From Here? • Pork/Chicken Thukpa • Chilli Garlic Noodles Order Online! They have an extensive menu with very reasonable prices. Great portion size which makes it extremely filling! Add some salt & pepper before having to add that extra oomph. Even their delivery is pretty quick! So order away from Lepcha Foods & Refreshment!
Order Comfort Food From Lepcha Foods & Refreshment!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Less Oil
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Swami Vivekananda Road
Comments (0)