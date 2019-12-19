Order Comfort Food From Lepcha Foods & Refreshment!

Food that warms your heart and simply makes you feel better 🍜😬 What To Order From Here? • Pork/Chicken Thukpa • Chilli Garlic Noodles Order Online! They have an extensive menu with very reasonable prices. Great portion size which makes it extremely filling! Add some salt & pepper before having to add that extra oomph. Even their delivery is pretty quick! So order away from Lepcha Foods & Refreshment!