It’s going to be a long, and by current temperatures, a very hot summer. Popping into fancy star hotels for a swim every other day, may not be very smart on your pocket. Luckily, there’s other options if you’re looking to splash about every day. And if you’re planning to learn how to swim, then these are the ideal places for you. With certified coaches, tie-ups with private swimming pools across the vast city and charges to keep you happy, here’s the LBB pick of public pools to fight the rising mercury with.
Public Swimming Pools To Jump Into This Summer
Swim Life
At the main centre of the Swim Life Swimming Academy, not only can you learn this life skill (all the coaches are Karnataka Swimming Association approved) but if you’re already a pro, then it’s great to just jump in and cool off. What is great about this one is that if you live in a different area from the academy (St Josephs Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road), they’ve tied up with over twenty private enterprises with swimming pools. So if you become part of Swim Life, those options open up instantly.
Sastha Pools Swimming Academy
Started by international swimmer Ratheesh Raveendran, you’re in good hands when it comes to learning how to swim at any of their centres. Headquartered at the Dream Meadows Club House in Brookfield, they too have various centres you could learn or lounge at. They even do aqua aerobics and you can host a pool party at their associated venues too!
Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre
Possibly the oldest pool in this old-town area, or even in the city, this one’s been home to our competitive swimmers including Rehan Pocha, Aaron D’Souza and Olympian Nisha Millet. Not fancy but functional, they have two pools that are 50m and 25m respectively. Plus, a wading pool for learners and kids and a diving board if you’re looking to go pro. Read more about it here.
Global Swim Centre
With trees and old bungalows for company, the Global Swim Centre (formerly and better known as the KC Reddy Swimming pool) is the ideal picture of a public pool. With a diving board at one end, this one has its share of serious and superficial swimmers. And by that we mean those training and those simply floating about or happy just cannonballing off the diving board. If you have a little one around, there’s a toddler pool to relax in too. Plus, coaching classes too.
Patels Inn
Smack in the centre of RT Nagar, this resort holds the honour of being the only resort in the city. More like a club with memberships for adults, families and children on offer, it’s a great place to escape to from the madness of the city. Their pool, under some breezy trees, makes it seem like you’re on holiday, a win-win situation at any rate.
Kensington Swimming Pool
Swanky, six-lane and with a little play area for mini swimmers, the KSP made a mighty return last year, and we were thrilled. You can’t dive off the legendary diving board, but you do get to swim at the top-notch pool, as the whole centre has been rebooted by none other than Olympian Nisha Millet. You can even learn how to swim as Millet has set up an academy here, but if you already know how to, then go ahead and pay up INR 70, and swim for 45 minutes at this 50-metre pool. Check it out here.
Agon Sports
Practice your backstroke and freestyle at the temperature-controlled indoor pools at Agon Sports in Kothanur. With seven independent lanes, don’t worry about other swimmers bothering you during your swim here. Affiliated with the Karnataka Swimming Association, you can get lessons here too. The kids have a separate pool for them to splash around in as well. And here’s the best bit! They charge you by the hour, so you’ll only be paying for the time you’ve spent there. But if you’d prefer a little more structure, they do offer memberships and coaching classes as well. More on that here.
Padukone-Dravid Centre For Sports Excellence
This sports centre not only will make you want to pick up a sport, but if you're into swimming, it will kit you out with an Olympic-size swimming pool. Perfect for all those aiming to be the next Michael Phelps. In fact, the country’s first Myrtha swimming pool calls this centre home. Expect Olympic grade facilities, with pool design and and indoor pool construction that will make you want to win gold.
