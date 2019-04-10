Public Swimming Pools To Jump Into This Summer

Swanky, six-lane and with a little play area for mini swimmers, the KSP made a mighty return last year, and we were thrilled. You can’t dive off the legendary diving board, but you do get to swim at the top-notch pool, as the whole centre has been rebooted by none other than Olympian Nisha Millet. You can even learn how to swim as Millet has set up an academy here, but if you already know how to, then go ahead and pay up INR 70, and swim for 45 minutes at this 50-metre pool. Check it out here.