Check Out This Brand New Space In Indiranagar Dedicated To Subculture, Live Music And Graffiti Art

Remember the old Puma Social on Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road? It's gotten a very fluid makeover with makings of a friendly neighbourhood bar. How so? On weekdays and Sunday, it'll be Watson's and come Friday and Saturday, all the street-inspired graffiti on the walls, live graffiti on the puma silhouette and edgy illustrations depicting Puma's sneaker culture (Puma Suede and RS-X) come alive to pave way for Puma Shuffle. Sneakerheads, skateboarders, and street artists, take note as this the brand new space is dedicated to you and for promoting the city's varied community and subcultures through live performances, acts, and of course live music. With the new makeover comes with a new menu that's global and you have everything from Lamb Kibbeh to Meditteranean Grilled Cheese Melt. Signature cocktails are again inspired by Puma's sneaker collection in name, so try the Nova Sour and Liquid Cell.



