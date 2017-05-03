Get Darjeeling-Style Momos At This Tiny Koramangala Stall For Instant Happiness

Hot Momos, the small joint on 5th Block Koramangala, serves up momos of all kinds - steamed, fried, and cheesy. These momos are Darjeeling-style momos, meaning that the stuffings, especially chicken, are marinated in spices overnight before being steamed. The mother-load of all momos here are the chicken momos. Spicy on their own and when paired with the spicy red chutney, the momos will take you to another level of spiciness. You can always tone down the spice with the mayo that's served on the side as well.