Thalis, Ragi Pizzas Or Khao Suey: Feast On Bangalore's Best Vegetarian Food

From ragi pizzas and momosas (yup, momos meet samosas), this vegetarian place is an absolute delight. Be it the Koramangala or Jayanagar outlet, you can find interesting versions of familiar food here. There’s even a ragi noodle pad thai if you fancy it. Drinks comprise healthy options like carrot juice or mint and spinach mixes, but it is the kombucha which we so love.

