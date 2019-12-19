This Place Serves North Indian & Arabic Delicacies At A Reasonable Cost!

Are you looking for a restaurant where they serve proper North Indian food? Head to Imperio. They have a huge menu serving North Indian, South Indian, and Arabic dishes. They also have buffet options as well with unlimited food, prices starting at rupees 250. They also have some really amazing and welcoming staff. There are 4 outlets in Bangalore and is usually opened till 3 AM. They have opened their 5th one in Rajajinagar but it's only zomato exclusive. We tried the one at Kalyan Nagar and I must say they have the best food. They also have a kids play area inside the restaurant. We tried out a few dishes from the menu. They have multiple options in drinks, fresh juice, lassi, shakes, cold coffee. Tried the Oreo shake(must try) and mango milkshake. It has the perfect combination of everything and blended really well. The chicken soup was really thick and had the perfect quantity of chicken pieces in it. Favorites from the starter menu- seer fish fry, lemon chicken, chilli chicken, pepper fish, tangdi Kebabs (must try) They also have different options for Thalis and combos. If you are a non-veg lover, do try out the non-veg Thali. It has 2 huge pieces of crispy chicken Kebabs, chilli chicken, ghee rice, coin parotta, butter chicken, mutton curry, dal fry, curd, pickle and a sweet. They have a huge menu for desserts. My all-time favorite is the 3 in 1 sizzler. They serve a warm/hot brownie topped with a vanilla scoop but there is a twist. This whole dish is served in a boiling pan with some chocolate sauce. Pour the sauce on it and enjoy the Crackling sound, The hot smoke, and The Delicious aroma of chocolate burning! Sizzler just ignites all your senses within a moment! This is a must-try if you ever visit imperio.