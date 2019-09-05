What To Eat In Whitefield Across Budgets

This endearing little creperie offers a set menu, and is known for their wonderful crepes (made out of wheat flour) or Galettes (crepes made out of buckwheat). The set menu allows you to order a salad and choose either two, three or four mains (with unlimited salad, water, juice and bread). We suggest you go for the Le Bergere (French Goat Cheese, cream, and onion jam) galette from the savoury options and choose the La Belle Helene, a sweet crepe stuffed with pear, chocolate and cream. Their thin crust, wood fired pizzas are equally popular and you can ask for a wholewheat base at an extra cost. And if you are alive after the French-style onslaught of cream, cheese and all things heavy duty, do end your meal with a Creme Caramel.