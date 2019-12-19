Savour The Flavours From The Kitchens Of Nizam At Renaissance Bengaluru

If you want to try the cuisine from the era of Nizams as you savour the delicious dawat from the royal kitchens of Hyderabad, then look no further and head to Lush: Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. Here you can Indulge in royal flavours of the Deccan region known for the use of rich spices in its food. The lavish buffet also features delectable non-vegetarian and vegetarian signature dishes like Lukhmi, Hyderabadi Haleem, Biryani and much more. Every dish is a tribute to the region tastefully curated by their expert regional chefs.