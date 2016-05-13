HSR Layout Gets A New Place To Chill At Sector 7 Cafe

Summer chillers in mason jars {can we have enough of this trendy already?}, thin crust pizzas, burgers, pasta, and continental mains, are the menu highlights here. Plus, soups, salads, starters and smoothies and shakes. Their all-day breakfast list includes the typical English fry-up called the Sector-7 Special Breakfast {veg and non veg options available}, All-Egg breakfast, pancakes drizzled with everything from Nutella to butterscotch, and also a selection of eggs done to your liking.

Where: Sector 7, HSR Layout

Contact: +91 9663357967

Price: INR 600 for two

Timings: 12.30pm – 10pm

Find them on Facebook here.