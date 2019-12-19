What would we do without some Dubai Plaza in our lives? Long before high street chains and conglomerates hit our fair city, there was Dubai Plaza for its offerings of really trendy but easy-on-the-pocket clothes {with origins in Bangkok}, accessories and even tech accessories. A favourite shopping destination for those looking to score trendy stuff at budget-friendly prices, the building {off Brigade Road} is spread across four floors {including a basement} and is home to numerous stores, offering everything from clothes to footwear. And, in case you aren’t too sure what you’re going to find there {or if the maze of shops is just too much for you to navigate}, we’ve picked out four things you can score at the place. So, all you need to do now is, get, set, shop!
Shopping On A Budget: 4 Things You Can Score At Dubai Plaza
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Shortcut
Quirky Menswear
Mensfolk, this is where you’ll spot tiny stores filled with apparel of so many kinds, designs and colours that you’re sure to be spoiled for choice. With a majority of the ground floor and the first floor scattered with these shops, you’ll have enough to browse through before you make your choice. Shirts in basic designs {plain colours and checked ones} as well as trendy ones {think floral and quirky prints}, joggers, torn jeans and funky t-shirts find a place on their shelves. All for a steal, too! You’ll also find caps, fedora hats and head scarves to add to your wardrobe. While you’re there, do check out the new collection of balloon pants stocked in some of the stores.
Price: INR 100 upwards
Trendy Apparel
While the basement floor is devoted to clothes for women, you’ll also spot a few stores on the other floors. But, ladies, flock to the basement first and get going! Scour through shops offering shimmery tops and long, flowy dresses {looking for partywear?}, casual tops {perfect for summer}, skirts, shorts, jeggings and even jumpsuits {all from places like Thailand, Turkey and China, we hear} Oh! And make sure you check out the crop tops which are often on the must-buy list of regulars here.
Price: INR 200 upwards
Phone Needs
Looking for a great cover {fancy one with your favourite Minions?} or accessory for your new mobile phone? Or, perhaps a tempered glass screen to keep your gadget safe and sound? Whatever may be your need, you’ll find it here. What’s more, they undertake repairing, too. So, you get all your phone issues sorted, right here!
Price: INR 150 upwards
Bag That!
All the bag-lovers out there, this place might be a wonderland for you. Even if you’re trying to resist the temptation, the shopkeepers will gently {but persuasively} point out their latest collection and invite you to take a look. Pick from stores filled with bags of all kinds {some even spilling onto the floor!} – sling bags, backpacks {look out for the kitschy options}, roomy handbags, totes and so much more.
Price: INR 200 upwards
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Comments (0)