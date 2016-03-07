Jowar, Ragi and Sago in Smoke House Deli's new Superfoods Menu

But what we’d lay our bets on is the Jowar Gnocchi with a spicy mushroom fricasse, served with Parmesan crisps. The White Mushroom and Arugula risotto made with foxtail millet gave the dish a lovely nutty flavour. Though the soya milk and Bhavnagri sauce accompanying the pan-seared Rawas was tangy and delicious, we thought the fish needed more cooking. The Ras El Hanout Grilled Chicken, a north African spice mix, which gave the chicken marinade a hearty flavour with an undertone of nutmeg.

The ragi crust at the bottom of the chilled cacao nib and soya milk cheesecake was buttery, while the banana flour cake {made with actual banana flour} was thankfully not-too-sweet, and a hit with us. #LBBTip: Vegans, though a large part of the menu is suited to you, give the cheesecake a miss, since it does have some mascarpone in it.