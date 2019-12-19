Set in a pretty duplex bungalow smack in the CBD, the set-up is romantic, eclectic and works well for a family party as it does a cosy date. Dogs are welcome too, so your date doesn’t always have to be human! We love the al fresco area but the upstairs wrap-around verandah is great for a view and a meal with the trees for company.

Since the menu (luckily) doesn’t change much, you can count on having old favourites over and over again. Smoked Salmon Roll with Cream Cheese, is light, fresh and ideal for a light start as is the cooling Melon with Parma Ham. Crab Cakes, though rather a small portion, is delicious and quite a hit. Salmon and Tuna Maki are favourites too.

From the underwater section, pick the Sweet and Sour Imperial Fish with Noodle Pancake. Light and flavourful, it’s something you don’t get elsewhere. Same with the Almond Crusted Fish with leeks, veggies and cream. The lemon butter sauce drizzled on it makes it spot on with just enough tang to complement the fish. Chicken Diane – cubes of chicken in a mushroom and herb sauce is simple but stellar. We also love the Roast Chicken in a boozy brandy and raisin sauce, but have this only if you are skipping other courses.

If you’re looking for more meaty stuff, the Fillet Mignon in Béarnaise is just right. Grilled Lamb Chops keeps things simple and delish, but it’s the soft, succulent Canadian Pork Medallions which send us to seventh heaven. Whatever you do, just make sure you leave room for dessert here. Among the top picks are the flawless Crème Brulee (not too hard or too runny), Tiramisu with actual mascarpone cheese not some fake, and cheesecake – sweet but with the perfect hint of salt for the base.