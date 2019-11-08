Fancy Dinner Plans? Treat Yourself To Mediterranean Cuisine At This Outlet In Hsr!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Bonum Cibum

HSR, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1502, Ground Floor, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Bonum Cibum- the name itself is so so fascinating and I couldn’t stop myself from visiting this one. It serves Mediterranean cuisine and oh boy, you will become a huge fan of this cuisine. This was my first time on trying the very unique dishes and I ended up already a list of dishes to come and have again! I am not kidding, do visit this one and thank me later!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Casual Dining

Bonum Cibum

HSR, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1502, Ground Floor, 19th Main Road, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

image-map-default