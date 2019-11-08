Bonum Cibum- the name itself is so so fascinating and I couldn’t stop myself from visiting this one. It serves Mediterranean cuisine and oh boy, you will become a huge fan of this cuisine. This was my first time on trying the very unique dishes and I ended up already a list of dishes to come and have again! I am not kidding, do visit this one and thank me later!
Fancy Dinner Plans? Treat Yourself To Mediterranean Cuisine At This Outlet In Hsr!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
