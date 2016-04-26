A space dedicated to laugh-out-loud events, That Comedy Club is all set to open this weekend with an exciting lineup of shows.
That Comedy Club: Bangalore's First Dedicated Comedy Space Opens This Weekend
Shortcut
All About Laughs
Comedy lovers and aspiring comics in the city, you’re in for a real treat! This Sunday, get set to welcome That Comedy Club, the first of its kind in the city. A venture by Sumendra Singh {founder of Comedy Wagon, a city-based events company} and Adeel KQ, the space is solely dedicated to curated comedy events and shows. You can expect everything from stand up and improv to sketches and even workshops for up and coming artistes. Bringing together some of the best comics from around the country, they will also promote new talent and hope to build a community of comedy lovers.
Opening Act
Their lineup for the opening month {first show is on Sunday, May 1} includes acts by popular artistes such as Kanan Gill, Aditi Mittal, Sundeep Rao, Sanjay Manaktala and Daniel Fernandes {who is also their programming partner}, among others. Also, look out for young comics who will be hosting the events. Starting off with these shows {over weekends}, the folks at That Comedy Club will also be introducing open mic nights and workshops in the next few months, we hear.
Where: 62/63, 2nd Floor, The Pavilion, Church Street
Price: INR 499
Contact: +91 9008285589
Timings: Saturday and Sunday, 5pm – 11.30pm
Follow them on Facebook here for updates on events.
Comments (0)