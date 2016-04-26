Comedy lovers and aspiring comics in the city, you’re in for a real treat! This Sunday, get set to welcome That Comedy Club, the first of its kind in the city. A venture by Sumendra Singh {founder of Comedy Wagon, a city-based events company} and Adeel KQ, the space is solely dedicated to curated comedy events and shows. You can expect everything from stand up and improv to sketches and even workshops for up and coming artistes. Bringing together some of the best comics from around the country, they will also promote new talent and hope to build a community of comedy lovers.