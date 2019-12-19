Mashwi : The Best Of Authentic Arabian Food

Mashwi is a new place that has opened up in Bangalore which serves some authentic Arabian dishes. I loved how they offer dishes both for a single diner, as well as a huge group. As such, I'd recommend that you visit them in a group, and order their community thalis. Their concept is that of serving a Mandi, which is an Arabic version of rice served with meat (chicken or mutton). This is served with a delicious chutney that is made from reducing the juices of the meat and cooking it with onions and tomatoes. That is what you add to the rice and meat and eat it with. However, all of it is worth a try especially for the uniqueness of the dish and its flavours. Also, the meat in all of the dishes is so tender, and just falls off the bones, which is a pleasure to the eyes and the taste buds. The following section gives a brief description of all the dishes that I tried: -Triple Chicken Platter: I always thought that I knew what Arabic food is, but the flavours were quite different. It was much blander than I've tried before, but the meat was so tender and juicy. The chicken fell off the bones. Just loved the long-grain rice and a chutney that they served which is made from reducing the lamb and chicken juices. This served about 8 people easily. -Half Lamb Mandi: Another dish based on similar lines, this had a huge section of lamb that was so succulent. The rice used was same and this dish as well is best enjoyed with that delicious chutney reduction that they serve. Overall, the place is great value for money, especially if you come in groups. They also provide a delivery service in which they serve the whole thali as it is to your place. Loved the concept, and the tender meats, and if you are a fan of Arabic food, look no further!