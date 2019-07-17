Fiction, Classics And Rare Books: This Iconic Store Is Every Reader's Paradise

Do you get high on books of all kinds? Well, we do. That is possibly why we love The Bookworm. Located in Church Street, this store is nothing less than a treasure trove. All thanks to the owner, Krishna, who started by selling a handful of them from a small shop on the pavement. With the kind of discount they offer (up to 80 per cent sometimes!), we wouldn’t be surprised if you walk out with a staggering pile.

The store is less shop, and more like a bigger version of your bookshelf in the attic. And we love that! So much, character, no? Step in and you are greeted by the distinct smell of books jostling for space on the shelves. While you begin your diligent search from one shelf or piles from the floor to almost the ceiling, to the next, the friendly storekeeper might deftly pick out whichever title you rattle off. Or promise to get you the book before your next visit. Classic works of literature, popular fiction and comics find a major place in their collection, as do books on spirituality, science and philosophy. One of the few places that sell elusive second-hand coffee table books, you best stock up on those too.

Frequented by foreign tourists (it’s been listed in The Lonely Planet, you see), it’s also the place for travel books and guides. In fact, they also leave behind some interesting stuff from their parts of the world, making it a lovely swap of cultures. So, from Jonas Jonasson’s The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window And Disappeared to Sigmund Freud’s The Interpretation of Dreams, you have enough to keep you engrossed. Another highlight is their stock of rare and out-of-print books (think worn-out hardback copies). For children and teenagers, you'll find activity books and encyclopaedias rubbing shoulders with Enid Blyton, the Harry Potter series and even young adult fiction (Twilight, gulp). Time to go book shopping, we say!