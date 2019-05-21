The Place Which Made Me Fall In Love With Burgers

Here is where I found the Best Burgers and Modern Coffee in Bengaluru. They are just not Burgers, they are Premium Burgers. I distinctively observed that, when you have the Burger here, the patty and the burger can be consumed in the same proportion, after asking the owner about this he said it is about the bread they make in house with even the yeast being imported. Well, Burger Seigneur changed my whole perspective about Burgers, definitely, I am in love with Burgers after having these bad boys. When it comes to the Burgers, each and every ingredient or a product is being imported from different countries. I tasted three different burgers and each tasted entirely different. Lucien: The first thing which attracted me here is Portobello Mushrooms. The best Mushrooms made into a patty and topped with cocktail sauce, Midnight Glory is a vegetarian burger where Cheddar cheese is made into a patty and topped with tomato and bay sauce Jack the ripped is a chicken burger which is the fastest selling one with crispy chicken and their secret sauces. I would definitely go back here for the best Coffees which is imported from the Foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal. I had their cold brew with tender coconut, which was highly refreshing. The Esmeralda Latte is their Signature Coffee which is made with real pistachios and tastes amazing. Yes, the prices are on the higher side since the fantastic quality they provide, each and every penny is worth it.