This Beautiful Brew Garden, Boasts Of Fantastic Brews & Amazing Food

The first official Brew Garden in Bengaluru! Such a beautiful ambience with lots of greens and a Koy Pond in the middle. Well, this huge Brew Garden is about to have a capacity of 600 people and more. For now, 46 Ounces have four beers on tap, a beautiful Kolsch brewed at the perfect temperature, a mild Hefeweizen, not so bitter IPA and a fantastic Coffee Stout which is ideal for Bitter Beer lovers. Mannheim Brews make it fantastic. Coming to the food, Tom Kha Soup is excellent with good amounts of mushrooms and Basil leaves, not the traditional Tom Kha, but a very good twist. Tangra Chilli Chicken would give a tinge on the to gue with its spicy nature and pairs very well with the Hefeweizen. Lime and Saffron Chicken skewers are again from the Tandoor which is perfectly balanced with flavours and marinated very well. Vegetarian stay with Brocolli is something interesting. Barbeque Chicken Pizza is a must try and you get to choose your toppings on pizza which can be customised by oneself. Ghost Rogan Josh is must try. Chicken Biryani will fill your tummy. 46 Ounces boasts of this amazing dessert called Pizzoke and it's worth every positive note claimed. The Pizza base was perfectly baked and topped with Ice cream with chocolate sauce all over. This is the best