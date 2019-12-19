This Cafe Gives You The Best Instagramable Pictures And Mediterranean Food

BONUM CIBUM is the new go-to place for authentic Mediterranean cuisine! The place is themed with Blue and White Mediterranean decor complete with mock balconies, mock doors and mock windows. We started off with Starters like: Potato Harra - Crispy potatoes roasted with Mediterranean tomato sauce and topped with olives. Spinach and Haloumi Arayes - Kubbus stuffed with spinach, pine nuts and parsley cooked on chargrill. Kibbeh - Minced meat stuffed with pine nuts and parsley served with pickled mayo. Cheese Balls - Soft and Crispy topped with an olive slice. For the Main course: Tabbouleh - Served with crispy pita and olive oil Penne Pollo di tapenade - Pasta which is tossed with grilled chicken, black olive pesto sauce and parseman cheese. Finally ended off with some yummy desserts. Orange Blossom Pannacotta - It was just perfect! Umm Ali - An Egyptian dessert. It was heaven and must try! P. S The staff is so friendly and you have a parking space outside the cafe!