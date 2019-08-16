This Cute Place In BTM Serves Hungarian Chimney Cones & Awesome Beverages

Budapest Bake Inn, a place for short snacks and beverages. Well, the snacks are not ordinary, they are Hungarian. Hungarian chimney cones are crisp, fresh, and amazing, and can hold the stuff for a long time. The cheesy Mushroom cone is absolutely a delight. The chimney cone which is a cross of a Croissants stuffed with soft Mushrooms which are delectable to the pallet seems to be the highlight. The Dessert cones are of so many types one can choose from. For the love of Berries, I had a Berry Chocolate cone which was way tastier than expected. Beverages here are a delight, Hazelnut Coffee was perfect. Also, there are many kinds of Waffles available. A cute and small place for a quick snack with welcoming interiors.