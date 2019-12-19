Urban Mali promises to turn your balcony, frontyard or even a simple windowsill into a pretty garden space with native plants. And the good news is that they now have an offline space in J.P Nagar (Phase 9) where you can attend workshops and learn how to grow native plants.
Want To Pick Up Gardening? Head To This Space in J P Nagar To Go Green.
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
City-based botanist and nature lover, Vandana Krishnamurthy teamed up with fellow nature enthusiast, Radha Eshwar, to create Urban Mali, a social enterprise that encourages homes to grow native plants {indigenous to India} and create their own gardens, forming an emotional bond between people and nature.
Once you contact them, a site visit is set up and the chief gardener, Sudhakar, will come by to take a look at your space. Also, expect catalogues to choose what look you would like for your garden and questionnaires to know more about your preferences (with questions like what a garden means to you and what vegetables you mostly buy). After they are told about any specifications you have and their final plan is accepted, it doesn’t take more than three-four days for your garden to take shape, under the able hands of the malis. And, the best part? They are ready to take up even the smallest of spaces -- from a rooftop to an extra-wide window ledge. Ranging from vegetables, flowering, herbal and indoor varieties, they also let you choose the kind of plants you’d like. What’s more, they even set up fruit trees in large garbage bins!
If you literally want to get your hands dirty, head to their nursery for workshops and courses on growing native plants at home. This is a great way to pick up gardening as a hobby as well. We guarantee that all your plant needs will be met here.
Pro-Tip
Urban Mali is having a grand opening for their store and workshop space in J.P. Nagar on February 23 and 24. This space is not confined to gardening but can also be used to promote healthy lifestyles. So feel free to hit them up if you want to use their space for events.
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayaprakash Nagar
Comments (0)