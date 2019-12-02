Check Out Bangalore's First Brew Park With A Brewery, Gin Garden, And A Bistro

You read that right, folks! Uru Brewpark is touted to be Bangalore's first brew park. Or beer garden, however you want to call it. The massive space is spread over four distinctive spaces -- brewery, cafe, bistro, and a park. Chic and minimalist in decor, you will love the open space the brew park has with our favourite spot being the cafe section with a bar in the centre and opens out to the gin garden and the private barbecue section (you can host your BBQ party here). Oh yes, it's an all-out experiential space that's got something for everyone.

The microbrewery will be one of the firsts to have a healthy menu, so expect everything from Sweet Potato Steak to Buddha Bowls and kombucha to be part of the global menu. Plus, not to mention artisanal single-origin coffee and some signature cocktails. Filled with greenery, be sure to try their interesting cocktails and desserts like Tiramisu and Kahlua Mousse. It doesn't matter whether you're with family or friends, there is something to eat for everyone you want to bring along. If you haven't been here yet, you're surely missing out on an iconic spot in the city.