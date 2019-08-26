Lamps, Bells And Urli Bowls : Shop Handicrafts From Kerala From This Store

Vilakku, a store located in Tippasandra stocks up on handicrafts from God's Own Country - Kerala. If you love everything Brass, then this store is your Disneyland. Lamps, idols and brass statutes for your pooja room or living room, wall hangings, bells of different forms and Kasavu sarees, shop for anything and everything that spells out Kerala at this store. Located opposite the Anjaneya Temple in Tippasandra, you'll spot this store easily as it looks like a traditional Kerala house. Find lamps placed outside the store for display and as you enter spot brass idols and showpieces of different sizes.

Walk around and you'll find lamps that are two-tiered, three-tiered, ones being held by apsaras, and single lamps for your house. Get yourself a famous Kathakali made out of wood along with a clock for your walls. If you are looking for those colourful Kathakali wall hangings in large, medium and small sizes. Incense stick holders, bells and door handles and knobs in the form of shells, elephants, and deities, shop artefacts from Kerala here. Stock up on kasavu sarees with coloured borders in pink, blue and purple among others and mundu veshtis for men from this store.

If you are looking for paintings from the state of Kerala, Vilakku has got you covered. The prices here start at INR 150. Shop urli bowls made out of brass in different sizes for water flower rangoli or as a decorative piece for your backyard.