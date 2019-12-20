This HKV Basement Is A Treasure Trove Of Antique Jewels, Posters & More

Cottage of Arts & Jewels is a basement store in Hauz Khas Village (HKV) that is all about antiques and beautiful vintage ware.

Situated close to the entrance of Hauz Khas Fort, this store is full of old movie and ad posters, antique earrings, vintage maps, calendars, monarchy photos (some dating back to the 1890s), artefacts, history and art books, and oleographs (some printed in Germany almost a 100 years back). Most of these pieces are part of Mrs. Kusum Jains' (who's the owner) family collection, while some have been sourced through generous donors.

Poster fans can pick up old posters of films like Pakeezah, Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Mother India, and more at the store. We also really liked Cottage of Arts & Jewels' collection of vintage ad posters that feature stars like Jackie Shroff endorsing Bagpiper, Charminar, Nescafe, and more such brands. Prices for the posters start at INR 300.

We also recommend checking out the collection of vintage earrings and pearls here. The pieces are a mix of tribal and royal jewellery and they'll definitely make you stand out. Prices for the jewellery start at INR 450.

Cottage of Arts & Jewels is open from 11 AM - 7 PM (closed on Tuesday) and IIT is the nearest metro station.