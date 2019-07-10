In Middle Of The Rattle, This Bookstore Is A Gem To Be Cherished

Right in the middle of the rattle of metro arrivals and submerged in the thump of more than a thousand human feet, Sahitya Akademi Bookstore situated just a level below the metro lines heading to Dilshad Garden /Rithaala, is a gem to be cherished. Especially in India, stations rarely have a dedicated bookstore and thus having one is no less than a commendable initiative. Being under the aegis of Govt. Of India, this bookstore has books for as cheap as ₹20/- and will only go as high as ₹1500/- Books on literature, regional stories, folklore, literary pieces etc. donne the shelves of this store. The best thing is you can even get a subscription for the books that you want. In a nutshell, I believe that in the world where fast food stores crowd the metro stations, these bookstores come as a respite that the world will shrink a little slower. Look around as soon as you get down the first level of Kashmere Gate Metro Station.