This 68-Year-Old Bookstore In Khan Market Has A Special Place In Our Heart

Stepping into Faqir Chand Bookstore in Khan Market is like a sneak peek into what heaven would look like for those who love books. This bookstore is so full and brimming with books, that you don’t see walls or shelves but only stacks and stacks of beautiful copies. Considering it’s one of the oldest bookstores in the city (opened in 1951, and the owners had bookstores in pre-partition India that they had to leave behind), they have patrons all over the city and loyalists who would much rather make a trip to Khan Market than sit on their couch and order online. Faqir Chand is like a treasure trove of books old and new, popular and rare, and their collections range across genres. As one would expect, they have classics, fresh arrivals, and bestsellers; but what sets them apart is their collection of books on history, mythology, historical and mythological fiction, and sufi and Urdu poetry. From Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Mir Taqi Mir, to Bulleh Shah and Rumi, you’ll find romantics across centuries here. Another of my favourites is their kids’ section. Archies, Asterix, Tintin, Roald Dahl- it’s like nostalgia stacked on the walls. In today’s world of fancy book cafés and coffee shops, browse through a bookstore that smells more of old books than anything else. You’ll find new books, in them new friends, and tons of old school charm.