LBBBestof Spas in Delhi and Gurgaon

Leaving Tibet behind and moving on to Thailand, it seems like every corner of the world has their unique way to unwind. We trust our Thai friends to not just be incredibly welcoming but also to know what they do about traditional healing and beauty therapies based on ancient medicine. The menu for face and body rituals is constructed to tackle specific concerns; hey, we’re feeling better already!

Charges: Starts at INR 2500 plus taxes for a 60 minute massage

Where: Ambience Mall & South Point Mall, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro: IndusInd CyberCity on Rapid Metro for Ambience Mall; Sikanderpur on Delhi Metro for South Point Mall

Call for appointment: Check here