Nothing we write can express the unadulterated pleasure of massage therapy, especially with a soft Buddhist hymn providing a ‘relax now’ soundtrack. Although Delhi is home to many, we picked our favourite in the Capital. For those we missed, we don’t mean to rub you the wrong way.
#LBBBestof Spas in Delhi and Gurgaon
Alaya Organic Spa
Based on Tibetan Buddhist peacefulness, Alaya takes our nirvana quite seriously. Everything from the terri-cotton robes to the essential oils used in therapies are as close to natural as can be {scrubs use organic almonds, coffee or sugar} so your state of zen works on multiple levels.
Charges: Massages range from INR 1500 to INR 3400, plus taxes, for 60 minutes. We recommend some of the combination deals.
The Lodhi
Nothing spells decadence, luxury and just down right splendid like the spa at The Lodhi. Be ready to drop some serious cash, but if you want to know what celebrities feel like in their pampering routine, then this is worth it. Equipped with private therapy rooms, complete with steam, shower, private beds, a bathtub and a massage table, the therapies range from international treatments to more homegrown ayurvedic options. The Lodhi spa and salon also houses male and female Hamams, with plunge pools, the temperature of which are adjustable, so you don’t land yourself in hot water. Expect the finest staff, courteous treatment and an all round excellent experience.
Charges: 60 minute therapies start at INR 5500
Sawasdee Traditional Thai Spa
Leaving Tibet behind and moving on to Thailand, it seems like every corner of the world has their unique way to unwind. We trust our Thai friends to not just be incredibly welcoming but also to know what they do about traditional healing and beauty therapies based on ancient medicine. The menu for face and body rituals is constructed to tackle specific concerns; hey, we’re feeling better already!
Charges: Starts at INR 2500 plus taxes for a 60 minute massage
Where: Ambience Mall & South Point Mall, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro: IndusInd CyberCity on Rapid Metro for Ambience Mall; Sikanderpur on Delhi Metro for South Point Mall
Call for appointment: Check here
Jiva Spa at Taj Vivanta, Surajkund
This particular spa makes more sense as part of a weekend staycation, since its location is less than desirable. Make it a weekend, and be enthralled by a perfect start in hotel given robes and a choice of herbal teas, followed by a walk down their candle-lit, water body bearing long corridors, to a therapy room with a rose petaled adorned foot washing bowl. They also have a bachelorette room, in case it’s an all girls getaway, with a private jacuzzi and the option of champagne. If it’s just a twosome, opt for the couples therapy room. As for oils and therapies, they only use Indian herbs, aromatherapy oils and all-natural creams, and therapies include both international and Indian therapies. They also have scrubs and wraps, as part of beauty treatment.
Charges: 60 minute therapy starts at INR 3500
Where: Shooting Range Road, Surajkund, Faridabad
Nearest Metro: You’ll have to drive, we’re afraid
Call For Appointment: 01294190000
Levo Spalon
We’ve been so enamoured by Levo’s commitment to good hair days that we forgot about the rest of ourselves! You can also step into Levo’s all-white space-agey chambers for modern targetted therapies for face and body, using high-end products that sound quite scientific. And they smell good too.
Charges: Varies by therapy
Where: Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro: Sikanderpur
Call for appointment: +91-124- 4379316
Amatrra Spa, Ashok
Think of Amatrra as more of a wellness destination, that includes a spa, salon, gymnasium, pool and cafe. But since we’re focussing on the spas, Amatrra offers a mix of Oriental and Indian treatments; 11 treatment rooms all equipped with individual showers. The rooms are named based on treatments, including a Kerala Ayurvedic room, oriental treatment rooms, facial rooms, Vichy shower, and a couple suite. You can choose from special packages they offer, or have your pick on an ‘a la carte’ basis, to personalize the experience. PS: Order online to save a walk-in fee.
Charges: 60 minute therapy starts at INR 3000
Asian Roots
Much less drama than its luxurious sisters, but as far as therapy goes, just as good. Also, it doesn’t hurt that while you’re there you can have any conceivable beauty treatment under the sun, including permanent hair removal, cosmetic dermatology, hair restoration and anti aging services. As for massages, there’s a mix of Indian, Oriental and International treatments, body specific massages and reflexology options.
Charges: 60 minute therapy starts at INR 2500
