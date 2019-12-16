A Cafe Serves Delicious North Indian Food Without Hole In Your Pocket

Under The Coconut Tree is located in the most happening place of Koramangala this Multiple stories building has simple yet eye-catching interior decor. They serve delicious food at reasonable prices. As always started with Drinks I always go for Shakes first. Tried Oreo crumble milkshake and Kitkat shake. Also tried Blueberry ice tea which was not up to the mark though. Coming to starters, tried Corn Tikki, Aloo Bharva, Paneer Lapeta, French fries, Bachelors Maggie. Food tastes average. In the main course we had Masala Khichadi which was yummy. Pavbhaji on fire, Burger with unique red colour buns. Their wood-fired pizza is must-try. We also had Mr bean and veg bolognese Nawabi. Not many options for desserts here. Overall ok experience with good ambience and friendly staff. Few items let me down while few were good to try.