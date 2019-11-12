This Outlet In Hsr Offers Killer Food With Yum Shakes!

Casual Dining

Basil Bistro

HSR, Bengaluru
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2064, 24th Main Road, Vanganahalli, HSR Layout, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

The interior of Basil Bistro is what i love the most. Very friendly staff. Food is amazing here. Trust me when i say you get the best ravioli pasta here. Finest i have ever had. Also big fan of broccoli soup here. Spanakopita, Strawberry milkshake , Mocktails, pizza, pasta, veg biryani are the best. Even Non Veg food is Very Good. One of the must try places in this locality.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids, Big Group, Family

