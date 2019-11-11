Where to Get Your Vegan Food Fix in Bangalore

With an exclusive vegan menu (and a cute store and event space for those of you pursuing it as a lifestyle), JustBe a good place if you're just starting out. All their food is regular food with vegan alternatives when it comes to dairy products. No frills, their options are cafe staples like salads (we like their desi bean) and soups (their smoky squash is pretty good), Order their platter if you're looking to share, their hummus doesn't disappoint. Mains like lasagna, pizza, nachos substitute dairy cheese with cashew cheese, which does the trick! And if you're looking for dessert, try their sorbets.