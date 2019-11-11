As Bangaloreans become increasingly mindful of what’s served on their plate, healthy eating and veganism are finding more takers. Gone are the days when veganism was dismissed as dull, tasteless, or a passing fad. Many restaurants and cafes are now showcasing fresh and innovative vegan flavours and textures, without compromising on taste. LBB rounds-up restaurants that are celebrating veganism like never before.
Where to Get Your Vegan Food Fix in Bangalore
Carrots
The rare restaurant to offer an out-an-out vegan menu, Carrots is a hit with the crowds. You can start off with an Almond Broccoli Soup or a Roasted Tomato one while munching on their Baked Papdi Chaat and their Pesto Grilled Tofu. For mains, there’s the Garlic Cream Pasta (the sauce is made from cashew paste) and the Mushroom Stroganoff. There’s also an Indian menu and you can finish up with their vegan Hot Chocolate.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Vaathsalya Millet Cafe
Vaatsalya’s simple menu includes dishes that are infused with the goodness of millets. For lunch, we recommend their wholesome Thali that comes with vegetables, rice, and rotis made from millets. There’s also the Roti Plate where you can wolf down downy millet-based rotis with veggies.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Go Native Cafe
With a strong focus on sourcing locally and responsibly, Go Native Cafe largely serves South Indian fare, and if you know your cuisines, you know that most South Indian options if you remove the ghee and cream as ingredients. For cooler days, start with their Carrot Coconut and Ginger soup, or their Broccoli, caramelised sweet potato, melon and walnut salad with a refreshing lemon pepper dressing. For mains,try their ragi and red rice Idiyappam, served with veg stew and dairy free payasam. A meal by itself!
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Green Theory
Housed in a quaint old bungalow, Green Theory’s spread is vegetarian and organic. The Chilled Avocado with Cumin Soup gets your meal off to a brilliant start. Follow it up with the Vegetable Stroganoff or the Thai Curry with Rice. You can’t go wrong with the Three Bean Curry Rice either that comes drenched in a tangy tomato sauce. Did we mention that they serve single origin coffee too?
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
JustBe Cafe
With an exclusive vegan menu (and a cute store and event space for those of you pursuing it as a lifestyle), JustBe a good place if you're just starting out. All their food is regular food with vegan alternatives when it comes to dairy products. No frills, their options are cafe staples like salads (we like their desi bean) and soups (their smoky squash is pretty good), Order their platter if you're looking to share, their hummus doesn't disappoint. Mains like lasagna, pizza, nachos substitute dairy cheese with cashew cheese, which does the trick! And if you're looking for dessert, try their sorbets.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Enerjuvate Studio & Cafe
At Enerjuvate, the vegan options are plentiful, as they are healthy. Munch your way through the Avarekai and Aloo Chaat or their Beetroot Blush Salad (with a luscious tahini dressing and toasted walnuts). You can then move on to their fluffy Ragi Millet Pancakes and their Saffron Millets that come drenched in a sprouts curry. Finish up with their vegan-friendly desserts. The one that stands out is their light Lemon & Chia Seeds Cake.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Yogisthaan Cafe
Yogisthaan Cafe's health-conscious menu sure is a treat for the vegans. Come here for brekkie and you can gorge on Chila (chickpea crepes) paired with mint chutney. There’s also the Tapioca Khichdi. You can also sign up for their signature Quinoa Burger that features quinoa mixed with watermelon seeds, spring onions, and homemade hummus.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Luo Han
An entirely vegetarian Chinese and Thai menu greets you at Luo Han. The restaurant offers flavours that we know and love – the Hot & Sours, the Manchows, the Kung Paos, and the Tom Yums. The Spicy Coconut Vegetable Soup is a good place to start and can team this up with the Dragon Sauce Soya Chunks. For the mains, go with the Chilli Garlic Fried Rice or Schezwan Mei Fun (rice vermicelli). They do have Soya Ken and Ham versions but do check on availability before stopping by.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Sante Spa Cuisine
An exhaustive menu, children's corner, reader's nook, and a pet friendly area, Sante really knows how to bring you in! Apart from their vegan menu, they have a keto menu, alkaline menu (if you suffer from acidity), and a regular vegetarian menu if you're not vegan. They'll even tailor make food for you based on your requirements! Everything is sourced locally, and they grow their microgreens and greens (even kale!). We highly recommend the raw papaya salad and pizza verde. Don't knock it till you try it!
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Mimansa
Located in an old house, and sharing the space with Foxtrot House Of Subculture, Mimansa delivers good vibes and good, healthy food. With a mini garden to grow their greens and herbs (and some of their veggies), a wellness studio, and a store with organic, vegan, wellness and health related products, we won't be surprised if you spend more time there than intended. We love the vegan earth bowl (a full meal by itself we assure you), and the Avocado toast. If there's a particular vegetarian dish that you'd like to try vegan, they'll be happy to oblige! Bonus points for their need specific beverages.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Market Table
A Rustic themed cafe-restaurant, Market Table, has everything from breakfast to dinner, and great for health nuts too. While their focus is on healthy, whole, unprocessed food, they have a host of vegan options as well. Their vegan chickpea omelette (yes, you read it correctly, and no, there's no egg) is stuffed with veggies, avocado and a dash of goes well with their banana cream pie protein shake! If it's a meal you seek, then try out their Atomic Crunch and Avocado tea dessert. Don't worry about taking your non-vegetarian friends, because they make a mean grilled chicken too!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
The Good Grain
As the name would suggest, their menu is made with...good grains. Using rice, wheat, and millet, the food is largely Indian. Loaded with veggies, their thalis (lunch and dinner) is the ideal example of Indian (vegan if required) cooking. Bisi bele bath , sambar rice, tomato rice, puliyogare, and coconut rice are available as two grain or three grain meals (opt for it without the curd, and it's vegan). For breakfast, all their multi grain and regular items like dosa, idli, and snacks like the sweet potato fries and soya kebab are vegan!
- Price for two: ₹ 550
The Green Path
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Burma Burma
An all vegetarian Burmese restaurant, Burma Burma dishes up exciting vegetarian food, their broths and bowls use generous portions of coconut milk, making it vegan friendly. Their salads and small plates (try their lotus stem chips, you won't regret it) are a hot favourite, and great to share. They even have Jain friendly and gluten free options, so it's family, family-friend, and picky eater friendly!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Gelateria Montecatini Terme
What's a good meal with dessert? And we think ice cream is the best kinda dessert! Apart from serving some seriously boozy options, GMT also has a range of sorbets and gelatos that are essentially just frozen fruit (and booze in some cases). Guava, Orange, Tropical (mango, jackfruit, pineapple - just add some rum and it could be a frozen cocktail), melon, or lemon sorbets, they have more than a couple options that are vegan friendly. Rotating their flavours, we have spotted a couple of flavours with vegan chocolate and nuts too on occasion.
With inputs from Navya D'souza
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Comments (0)