Where to Get Your Vegan Food Fix in Bangalore

Located right in the middle of Malleshwaram's hustle and bustle (near Mantri Mall) is the Green Path . A store cum restaurant (called 'Forgotten Food'), the idea is to bring awareness to our traditional food and cooking methods. So expect a lot of ragi, millet, and indigenous ingredients and dishes. Of course they have favourites like pasta and clear soups, but all with a traditional twist. You can enjoy the food as a-la carte if you know what you want and like, or opt for their buffet for a taste of everything. If that excites you, they sell a lot of the ingredients, along with lifestyle and health products at the in-house store.