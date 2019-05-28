A Place Which Can Change Burger Haters Into Lovers!

Burger Seigneur not only has phenomenal burgers but also has an interesting back story behind the idea. The owners of this restaurant have immense knowledge regarding the food served all over the world and have specially created a unique menu for their restaurant. The ambience of this restaurant is quite good. The outdoor area is pet-friendly. The prices of the burgers may seem a bit on the higher end, but these premium burgers are worth every penny. Apart from the burgers, the beverages are quite amazing as well. I loved everything that I tried. The dishes and the beverages that I loved the most are Dynamite Prawns, Paris Delice Burger, Hangover Chicken Burger, Dynamite Lamb Burger, Esmeralda Latte and Lychee & Thai Bird Chilli. Hands down, one of the best burger joints in Bangalore! Totally Recommended!