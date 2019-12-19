A Bit Of Books, Bites And Culture: Why This Cultural Space Is An All-Time Favourite

Bookshelves line the walls, flanking twisting columns of brick. The fresh aroma of something just baked wafts through the air, mingling with the scent of the patiently waiting books. The tables arranged symmetrically, play host to a multitude of bookworms burrowed deeply into regional literature. We could be here all day. A section of the displayed collection is for reading, but most of the books are for sale.

Atta Galatta takes culture very seriously. The evidence? They’ve got over 10,000 books, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and English. That isn’t all though, because when the weekend comes around, the place is buzzing with creative activity. There’s poetry, book readings, storytelling, theatre, film screenings and children's workshops. In there, among the books, readers and bohemians, events have a profoundly deep and intimate air. Little wonder why the place is as popular as it is. Oh and also the food. The simple menu of burgers, sandwiches, samosas, cutlets, (pure South Indian) coffee, tea and juice, just about hits the spot.