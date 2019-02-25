Head To This Place For Some Authentic Italian Cuisines

Being an ardent fan of the Italian Cuisine, I never shy away from trying places that claim to be Italian & serve Italian food in a multicuisine setting. One would be surprised, my authentic Italian experiences have come from both speciality as well as multicuisine restaurants. Via Milano is one such speciality Italian restaurant in a beautiful setting, serving more authentic Italian fare with a few Mediterranean delights thrown in, well to surprise us. Recently, ended up here on a weekday lunch with a bunch of friends, a bit too hungry actually. The complimentary bread baskets disappeared within seconds & the tummies calmed down after a rich, Creamy & comforting mushroom soup. Beautifully presented, perfectly warm, bursting with mushroom flavours, only mellowed down with the cream. The only downside for me was the excess salt, which apparently my hungry friends could not be bothered much about. While asking for suggestions, the vegetarian bunch decided to order a platter, that contained a wonderfully presented Caprese Salad, a few falafels on a bed of hummus, and pesto filled panzerotti, all this with a nicely dressed salad that was super yummy & crunchy. Penne Barbaresca was one of the most balanced pasta tossed with bell peppers, mushroom, sundried tomatoes on a creamy tomato sauce, not too tangy, perfectly balanced & delicious. Tortellini Tartufo Patata, A tortellini with truffle potato stuffing served in Walnut & Brown butter, that tasted absolutely delicious with a slightly heavy hit of garlic & a bit of a walnutty crunch, loved it to the core, definitely recommending this here at Via Milano. What I loved was also the Pumpkin Lasagna, which was beautifully made with a mild sweetness from the pumpkin on a perfectly cooked sheet of pasta. Finally, for desserts, the classic Tiramisu. One of the most perfect tiramisu you can have in Bangalore, only at Via Milano. We got greedy and ordered a platter to share, which had Almond Semifreddo, Berry Cheesecake & Tiramisu, lovely to the core & slurped every bit of the platter. After a long time, I felt treated to a wonderful Italian Feast here at Via Milano. This place is highly recommended for a wonderful meal in a beautiful ambience!