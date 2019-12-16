Get Delicious Mediterranean Food At Bonum Cibum

Bonum Cibum: It is a small place in HSR layout which is started by a couple who strive a lot to serve healthy food. Bonum cibum means good food in Italian and this place completely justifies it. Ambience: Its a pretty small place with greek and Mediterranean inspired interiors. As soon as you enter, both white and blue colour soothes your mind and attracts you. Greek-inspired balconies are a special attraction. I didn't notice that first. As soon as I got to know I loved the efforts they put on their dream place. This place is entirely decked up with lights, ladder, and many more. Cosy corners, perfectly arranged tables and particularly one table at outside. Food: Coming to the food, it is mainly Mediterranean food, so it will be meat-based but they arranged lip-smacking dishes for vegetarians as well. Stared with Roohafza mojito, pomegranate apple muddler, cupcakes, pineapple and chocolate cookie, pomegranate tea cake. They are launching their high tea menu and all those are items are included. All the items in their menu are made in house as they want to serve nutritious food. You can feel the taste of butter while eating cookies, pomegranate tea cake is very new to me and I loved it. To be honest 90% of bonum cibum menu is new to me. I was trying these items for the first time and every dish amazed me. Next comes hot Mezze platter which includes Egyptian beef kibbeh, Egyptian veg kibbeh, eggplant and halloumi parcels, feta cheese and goat cheese borek and falafel. The main concept of including all this in one platter is bringing together all the people. I loved the taste of eggplant, feta cheese and goat cheese. Next tried mixed Grill platter which includes prawns, fish, beef, chicken on turkish bread with lots of yoghurt and salad. These kebabs came with four different flavours of Arabic rice. Each one tastes unique. So simple yet scrumptious. I loved veg kebabs which include spinach. It was crunchy outside and juicy inside. And same with cheese balls( forgot the name) they are so cheesy. As soon as you bite it, cheese explodes in your mouth. Must-try dish. Next comes manakeesh which is a Levantine pizza. This has pita base topped with cheese olives, za'atar. Finally, a huge platter of desserts which includes Baklava, Kunafa, much labiamuhlabia which is a Persian milk pudding, umm ali and sweet pastillas, phyllo pastry which was topped with sugar has come up and disappeared in seconds.