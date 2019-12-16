This Outlet Serves Amazing Sheesha With Yum Vegetarian Food!

Atrangi: It is a newly launched hookah place in HSR layout, behind klm mall, Bangalore. Definitely one of the best places in Bangalore for hookah and vegetarian food. It's a rooftop hookah place with proper seating arrangement, well-decorated interiors, music and a big LCD to enjoy live cricket. In simple words perfect place to hang out with friends. Food: There are very fewer restaurants where we like everything. Everything. From shakes to desserts, every dish was perfectly curated by the chef and menu is passionately added by the owner. We started with Hot coffee( much needed for Bangalore weather) and some shakes. * Ferrero rocher shake * Kitkat shake Coffee and freak shake. These are neither too thick nor too watery. Perfect consistency. Next comes starters. We had, * Bombay style maggi- which is pure bliss. I literally licked my fingers. So tasty and yum * Bomaby style vada pav: It is simple yet classy. Loved the taste. * Crispy masala corn: This was neither too crispy nor soggy. Well balanced tastes spice, sweetness. * Gujarati nachos: Honestly I'm not a big fan of nachos but I love Khakra. Here comes my preferred version of nachos. Khakra topped with tomato onion salsa and sauces. * Onion rings: crispy, tasty and liked it. Loved the presentation of the dish * Samosa: Its also a must-try item at atrangi. So soft succulent and delicious. Desserts: These desserts are unique. Motichoor laddoo with basundi shots stole the show. Well presented and passionately curated food, good service, nice ambience. You may face problem while parking your vehicle but this place you should try with your friends.