Deal With Workday Blues At This Pub With Shots And Cocktails For Only INR 100 EVERYDAY!

img-gallery-featured
Pubs

Bootlegger

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

36, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

1 Outlets
image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Happiest Hours

Stop what you’re doing right away, and head over to Bootlegger, on Lavelle Road or Indiranagar, because they have super happy hours! You can get shots and cocktails for just INR 100, from noon to 6pm. EVERYDAY!

We love the cool vibes of Bootlegger and we’d go back here anyway for the pizzas, fries and those divine bacon-wrapped sausages. But when they announced that they’re doing happy hours that can get us a cocktail and shot for a dandy 100 rupee note, we thought it would be wise to just move in! OK, we didn’t move in, but we know from experience that it’s legitimate.

So go on, I know you’re itching to hit up this pub, NOW. But hey, stay safe, and don’t drink and drive. Capisce?

Timings: noon-6pm

Price: INR 100 for cocktails and shots.

Pubs

Bootlegger

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

36, Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

1 Outlets
image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet