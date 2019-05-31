Brik Oven: The Best Pizza’s In Bangalore

Brick Oven is very famous for pizzas, and many claim that it is the best pizza in Bangalore. Indiranagar outlet is very spacious unlike the church street one. Food: Lemon Iced Tea: It was very refreshing with the right amount of sweetness. But I feel a little overpriced. Popeye And Olive Oil Pizza: Authentic Italian preparation with generous toppings of grilled chicken, spinach, onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce, olive oil and fresh oregano. The pizza tasted great. It is indeed the best pizza place in Bangalore. But the crust was little burnt and the pizzas are overpriced. Staff is very friendly and courteous. Service is quick and fast.