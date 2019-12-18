Britalian: A Fusion Of British And Italian Cuisine With A Pretty Decor!

Well, this was one unplanned visit that went right. Britalian looked so pretty from the outside, which made me try it out. This place is in Indiranagar. As the name says, they serve a fusion of Britain & Italian food. Firstly, I had the very basic "Cappuccino" and "Mocha" hot coffee, the taste was delightful and the right portion size. I ordered one "Ratatouille Bruschetta", and one "Red Sauce Pasta" served with the leafy salad on the side. The quantity and quality are adequate for the price they charge. The head chef Mr. James also takes out time to come to your table and explain the dishes. It's a spacious two-floor cafe. I loved the chic and British ambiance here, it's very picture-worthy.