Picky eaters rejoice! The Local has released a Build Your Own Burger Menu and it is a good as it sounds.
#GoHereEatThis: Build Your Own Burger At The Local
Shortcut
The Possibilities are Endless
The Build Your Own Burger {BYOB} menu comes here separately from the regular men. The menu is all about ticking some delicious choices and boxes {with cute illustrations}. Choose from four types of bread, seven types of patties, five styles of cooking, and add up to seven toppings and pick one of four sides. The endless variations deeply excited us. However, the thing that excited me the most was the five kinds of cooking styles: Goan, Kerela, Chettinad, Achari and Makhani. Giving this classic Western dish an Indian twist was definitely an interesting choice.
Building A Good Foundation
I’m going to be real with you, it was love at first bite. I’d ordered a beef {other options are chicken, mutton and pork} burger with the patty cooked in the Kerala Roast style, and stuffed into a Herbed Tomato bread, with toppings such as onion rings, lettuce and tomatoes, with a side of potato wedges. The burger itself was huge {even for a someone like me who has a huge appetite}, I just barely finished eating it. With every bite you could taste the spicy Kerala flavours and meatiness of the beef {for a meat enthusiast I was in heaven}. Vegetarians, you needn’t worry. There are three vegetarian options on offer: paneer, baby corn, spinach and jalapeño nuggets. The herbed tomato bread freshly baked, came with nice flavour of its own.
The only hitch is perhaps that with every bite I took I found the burger disintegrating in my own hands. The patty was way too big for the buns, and the bread hadn’t been toasted properly. If getting messy while eating isn’t a pet peeve for you then the experience wouldn’t be hindered.
What Else Is On The Menu?
Besides the Build Your Own Burger option, they also have a range of classic burgers like the Classic Cheese Burger and the Smoked Lamb Burger. Not in the mood to stuff your face with a burger? No problem, they offer thin crust pizzas and mains like Mexican Rice with Chicken or Pasta.
Where: 467, 80 Feet Road, Opposite BMTC Bus Depot, Koramangala 6th Block
Price: INR 175 upwards {approx}
Timings: 11am-11pm
Contact: 080 49653441Check out their website here
Comments (0)