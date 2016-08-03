GoHereEatThis: Build Your Own Burger At The Local

I’m going to be real with you, it was love at first bite. I’d ordered a beef {other options are chicken, mutton and pork} burger with the patty cooked in the Kerala Roast style, and stuffed into a Herbed Tomato bread, with toppings such as onion rings, lettuce and tomatoes, with a side of potato wedges. The burger itself was huge {even for a someone like me who has a huge appetite}, I just barely finished eating it. With every bite you could taste the spicy Kerala flavours and meatiness of the beef {for a meat enthusiast I was in heaven}. Vegetarians, you needn’t worry. There are three vegetarian options on offer: paneer, baby corn, spinach and jalapeño nuggets. The herbed tomato bread freshly baked, came with nice flavour of its own.

The only hitch is perhaps that with every bite I took I found the burger disintegrating in my own hands. The patty was way too big for the buns, and the bread hadn’t been toasted properly. If getting messy while eating isn’t a pet peeve for you then the experience wouldn’t be hindered.