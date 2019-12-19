Satay, Nasi Goreng And Sambal: Get Authentic Malaysian Food Delivered To You

If the only thing you keep missing post the trip to Malaysia is some authentic sambal or juicy satay sticks, then you need to hit up Bungaraya Malaysia Home Food. Sunitha cooks some authentic Malaysian dishes that will take you back to the hawker centers and streets of Penang or even Kuala Lumpur. We are talking about chicken nasi goreng rice, prawn nasi goreng, chicken rice, and nasi lemak. They have meal combinations like chicken nasi goreng with chicken satay and peanut sauce priced at INR 175, prawn nasi goreng with chicken satay and peanut sauce at INR 185, chicken and prawn nasi goreng with chicken satay and peanut sauce ar INR 195. She also makes the famous south-east Asian chicken rice with homemade chilli sauce and sauteed vegetables at INR 195.

Get classic dishes like nasi kunyit with chicken rendang which is a spicy Malaysian chicken served with yellow sticky rice and nasi lemak with egg sambal which is boiled egg and rice cooked in coconut milk and spicy sambal sauce. Vegetarians, she does have something in store for you as well though limited. Order the plain sticky rice with stir-fried vegetables made with Malaysian sauce priced at INR 185. If you are looking for noodles, Chicken Char Koayteow which is a Malayasian flat noodles fried with chicken in a spicy sambal paste is on the menu for you the order at INR 155. If you are just looking for starters, then order the satay and peanut sauce. You can place an order through calls, WhatsApp or Instagram. Your meal will be delivered by dunzo to your address.