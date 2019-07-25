This Amazing Place Is A Home For Some Best Burgers And Lot More

Cafes

Burger Seigneur

Thippasandra, Bengaluru
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

35, 80 Feet Road, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

They have both cosy indoor and greenery outdoor seating. They not only serve amazing burgers but also a lot more. They serve both veg and non-veg burgers and are drool-worthy. Alongside they have amazing Himalayan Coffee range served both hot and cold. It does not end here they serve delicious, lip-smacking desserts. Must try: * Gregorian Burger * Lucien * Coconut Brew * Skillet Cookie * Esmeralda Tres Leches * Dynamic Fries * Hot Chocolate with Marshmallow Cream Must visit Burger Seigneur when you are in Indiranagar.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

