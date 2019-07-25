This Amazing Place Is A Home For Some Best Burgers And Lot More

They have both cosy indoor and greenery outdoor seating. They not only serve amazing burgers but also a lot more. They serve both veg and non-veg burgers and are drool-worthy. Alongside they have amazing Himalayan Coffee range served both hot and cold. It does not end here they serve delicious, lip-smacking desserts. Must try: * Gregorian Burger * Lucien * Coconut Brew * Skillet Cookie * Esmeralda Tres Leches * Dynamic Fries * Hot Chocolate with Marshmallow Cream Must visit Burger Seigneur when you are in Indiranagar.