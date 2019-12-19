Fresh, Crisp Brews And Bites Under A Green Canopy At This JP Nagar Microbrewery

It looks like JP Nagar Ring Road is living up to its 100 feet road name because it's got a new - surprise, surprise - microbrewery! Technically Right next to the Delmia Circle (If you’re coming from JP Nagar 2nd Phase or Bannerghatta Road, don’t go on the flyover) is By The Peepal by the shade of a peepal tree (we see what they did there). What impressed us the most is amount of space on all floors and seating options.We saw some interesting cocktails, but decided to stick to beer, and recommend their refreshing cider. The seasonal brew is also usually worth a try.

Spread over three floors (indoor, balcony and rooftoop seating), their menu leans more towards starters and short eats (Indo-Chinese, Continetal, and Indian), and we’d recommend the nachos. The chips as well as the cheese sauce is made in-house, and it disappeared in seconds. For something more substantial, try the baos. Both the cottage cheese with plum sauce, and teriyaki glazed chicken are great options for starters (or eat it all by yourself and skip mains). For mains, try the grilled chicken steak that tastes great with the red wine jus. Experimental vegetarians (who love pasta in all shapes and sizes) try the beet ravioli (this is perfect for those people that find water spicy). For dessert, if you have the space, we'd recommend the chocolate mousse, or the Panacotta that's a treat for the eyes and your tongue.