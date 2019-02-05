Insta-Worthy To Free WiFi: Hit Up These Cafes In HSR For Date Nights Or A Goss Sesh With BFF

If you live, work or need a place to meet your friends living in HSR, then you will be happy to know that there are plenty of places to hang out in HSR Layout. So much so, that most folks from Koramangala also, frequently visit here (this writer is one of them). Having said that, whether you are looking for a nice place to work from, sip some good coffee, eat ice cream or play pool, our list of best cafes in HSR Layout will sort you out.

