This Bollywood Themed Cafe In Koramangala Offers Some Amazing Quick Bites!

Chai Galli is a café on JNC Road, Koramangala. A Café with an extensive tea menu with snacks & sandwiches served in a spacious cafe with Bollywood-themed decor. A pleasant & chill full place to hang out after your office breaks. Typical café style ambience with Bollywood theme, effective utilization of space with a good amount of seating capacity. The food menu is typical cafe menu along with some street food items, the menu is pure vegetarian. The food was delicious and not too oily & spicy. A food with a perfect mixture of taste and healthiness. TheirMasala chai is extremely refreshing and short eats from Shaandar snacks, Chatpata chat, samosa/vada pav, Baki sab, Phucka aur pakode, Good ol nasahta, Feeling sandwiched is also to try for. There’s a huge spread of Tea variants in the menu, the tea alone is categorized into Classic chai, Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak, Essentially tea, Green tea, Black tea, White tea, Handcrafted tea, Iced tea, Oolong tea & Indian classics. Excellent service, very attentive staff. Staff really did a good job helping us to order best on their menu. We were very pleased with the food, service and ambience.